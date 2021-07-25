Advertisement

1 injured in shootout outside Colorado Springs restaurant overnight

A Colorado Springs police vehicle parked next to crime tape outside the Havana Grill on July...
A Colorado Springs police vehicle parked next to crime tape outside the Havana Grill on July 25, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in a shootout in a restaurant parking lot overnight.

Officers were patrolling the area of Academy Place and North Academy around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard a barrage of gunfire. Officers tracked the commotion to the Havana Grill parking lot, where they found several cars hit with bullets and saw a vehicle peeling out of the lot while someone inside fired gunshots in the air.

After investigating further, police believe people in two cars started shooting at each other in the parking lot, damaging other nearby vehicles in the process. The cars fled the area before officers got on scene, but a person with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital a short time later.

Police said the initial vehicle seen by officers fleeing the parking lot was not actually involved in the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing. No suspect information has been released.

Scattered storms Sunday