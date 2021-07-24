Westbound lanes of I-70 reopen Saturday morning, eastbound remain closed

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT reopened the westbound lanes of I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon early Saturday morning. The eastbound lanes are still closed.

⚠️ UPDATE – 5:15 a.m. (7/24) – I-70 Glenwood Canyon WB (westbound) lanes only are OPEN. EB remains closed at this time. For the status of the road closure, please check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 or CDOT’s Twitter page, or call 5-1-1. — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021

Eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), and Exit 133 (Dotsero) because of flash flood potential at the Grizzly Peak burn scar. The eastbound I-70 detour has drivers using CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat, over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, and down CO 9 to Silverthorne.

The road closures come after a mudslide happened in the area Thursday evening.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

