U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass closed Saturday due to mudslide

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT has closed U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass Saturday because of a mudslide in the area near A-Basin. The road is closed between Bakersville and Georgetown. Crews say the road will be closed for most of the day.

Hazmat vehicles will be taken through the tunnel at the top of the hour and regular traffic will be stopped to allow for this to happen. Drivers should expect to see traffic stops at each tunnel every hour.

Click here for the current status of the road closure.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.