Advertisement

U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass closed Saturday due to mudslide

CDOT has closed U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass Saturday because of a mudslide in the area near...
CDOT has closed U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass Saturday because of a mudslide in the area near A-Basin.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT has closed U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass Saturday because of a mudslide in the area near A-Basin. The road is closed between Bakersville and Georgetown. Crews say the road will be closed for most of the day.

Hazmat vehicles will be taken through the tunnel at the top of the hour and regular traffic will be stopped to allow for this to happen. Drivers should expect to see traffic stops at each tunnel every hour.

Click here for the current status of the road closure.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Widefield 7/22/21
Colorado father describes apparent road rage incident that turned into a standoff in Widefield
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Crash on Platte Avenue 7/23/2021
Left side of car involved in crash completely gone, driver sent to the hospital with serious injuries
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Health department warns about plague in Colorado, including El Paso County
(Source: WAFB)
Colorado Springs school plans on having a ‘NORMAL’ school year with no mask requirement and normal sports activities

Latest News

The Denver Fire department responded to a home explosion Saturday morning near Perry Street and...
Denver Fire Department responds to expolsion at a home Saturday morning
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure due to flash floods and mudslide debris
Westbound lanes of I-70 reopen Saturday morning, eastbound remain closed
Rocky Ford Growers Association member farms are picking sweet & juicy cantaloupe melons
Rocky Ford cantaloupes rolling into grocery stores this weekend
File photo.
Police: Juvenile killed in crash Friday night