Rocky Ford cantaloupes rolling into grocery stores this weekend

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - Family farmers of the Rocky Ford Growers Association have been busy the last few months planting the melons, and now they are ready to roll into grocery stores. The melons should be seen in Colorado grocery stores this weekend.

“We are so excited to get out into the fields and start picking the perfectly ripe cantaloupe for the 2021 melon season,” said Rocky Ford Growers Association president Michael Hirakata. “Our production will be down this year, so we suggest that if you want cantaloupes, buy them when you see them in your local grocers.”

This spring hailstorms reportedly caused dome farmers to lose 30% of their crops. According to the Rocky Ford Growers Association, the harvest goes from mid-July to mid-September.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.