Police: Juvenile killed in crash Friday night
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a juvenile was killed in a crash just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. The crash reportedly happened near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Stetson Hills Boulevard. Roads in the area were closed while crews investigated but have since reopened.
According to police the juvenile driver lost control of their motorcycle, hit a curb, and was ejected. The driver died at the scene.
The major crash team responded to the area and is currently investigating. The cause of the crash is unknown.
At the time this article was written no other information was available. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.
