Police: Juvenile killed in crash Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a juvenile was killed in a crash just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. The crash reportedly happened near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Stetson Hills Boulevard. Roads in the area were closed while crews investigated but have since reopened.

Austin Bluffs Bl is back open between Stetson Hills Bl and Farmingdale Dr following a serious traffic accident. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 24, 2021

According to police the juvenile driver lost control of their motorcycle, hit a curb, and was ejected. The driver died at the scene.

The major crash team responded to the area and is currently investigating. The cause of the crash is unknown.

At the time this article was written no other information was available. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.