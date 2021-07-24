Denver Fire Department responds to expolsion at a home Saturday morning
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Fire department responded to a home explosion Saturday morning near Perry Street and W. Third Avenue West of I-25.
Crews say the home was unoccupied but the damage done to the home is extensive. Other homes in the area did not see any damage and no one was reported injured.
Firefighters are currently determining a cause of this explosion. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
