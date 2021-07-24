Denver Fire Department responds to expolsion at a home Saturday morning

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Fire department responded to a home explosion Saturday morning near Perry Street and W. Third Avenue West of I-25.

Crews say the home was unoccupied but the damage done to the home is extensive. Other homes in the area did not see any damage and no one was reported injured.

#DenverFireDepartment is on scene of an explosion that occured in an unoccupied home at 260 Quitman. Damage to the home is extensive. Fire investigators responding to evaluate the cause. No injuries occurred & there is minimal damage to nearby homes. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/WcLwLs4n96 — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 24, 2021

Firefighters are currently determining a cause of this explosion. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

