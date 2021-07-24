Crews respond to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Friday night.

At about 8:45 p.m. smoke was visible in the Old Colorado City area, west of Highway 25 and north of Highway 24. Firefighters were battling the blaze at 2920 W. Pikes Peak Avenue.

At about 9 p.m., police announced 30th street was closed from Kiowa Avenue to W. Pikes Peak Avenue.

11 News has a crew on the scene and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. When we arrived at the scene there were no flames but it appeared there was heavy damage to the garage.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2920 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Engine 5 on scene reporting heavy fire showing from the front of the home — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 24, 2021

