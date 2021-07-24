Advertisement

Crews respond to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Friday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Friday night.

At about 8:45 p.m. smoke was visible in the Old Colorado City area, west of Highway 25 and north of Highway 24. Firefighters were battling the blaze at 2920 W. Pikes Peak Avenue.

At about 9 p.m., police announced 30th street was closed from Kiowa Avenue to W. Pikes Peak Avenue.

11 News has a crew on the scene and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. When we arrived at the scene there were no flames but it appeared there was heavy damage to the garage.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Widefield 7/22/21
Colorado father describes apparent road rage incident that turned into a standoff in Widefield
Standoff in a Widefield neighborhood 7/22/21.
Suspect in Widefield standoff in custody
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 7/21/21.
Two men stabbed during fight at Colorado Springs pool hall Wednesday night
A car drives through a flooded Colorado Springs roadway 7/21/21.
WATCH: Voyager Parkway closed for a short time in Colorado Springs Wednesday night because of flooding
Crash on Platte Avenue 7/23/2021
Left side of car involved in crash completely gone, driver sent to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

A man collects water from a lake near Colorado City as the area deals with a water shortage.
Emergency water conservation order for Colorado City
Lithium ion batteries can be a fire hazard if they are not stored properly. Three major fires...
WATCH - Colorado Springs Fire Department Issues Warning Over Lithium Ion Batteries
(Source: WAFB)
Colorado Springs school plans on having a ‘NORMAL’ school year with no mask requirement and normal sports activities
Rain continues this weekend
Spotty Rain Saturday