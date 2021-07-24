Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:55 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Widefield 7/22/21
Colorado father describes apparent road rage incident that turned into a standoff in Widefield
Standoff in a Widefield neighborhood 7/22/21.
Suspect in Widefield standoff in custody
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 7/21/21.
Two men stabbed during fight at Colorado Springs pool hall Wednesday night
A car drives through a flooded Colorado Springs roadway 7/21/21.
WATCH: Voyager Parkway closed for a short time in Colorado Springs Wednesday night because of flooding
Crash on Platte Avenue 7/23/2021
Left side of car involved in crash completely gone, driver sent to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

Crews respond to a fire in Colorado Springs 7/23/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Friday night
A man collects water from a lake near Colorado City as the area deals with a water shortage.
Emergency water conservation order for Colorado City
President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends political clout to McAuliffe
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate
Lithium ion batteries can be a fire hazard if they are not stored properly. Three major fires...
WATCH - Colorado Springs Fire Department Issues Warning Over Lithium Ion Batteries