Cale Makar signs 6-year extension with Colorado Avalanche

By KKTV
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced Saturday Cole Makar has signed a six-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

“In just over two seasons, Cale has already established himself as one of the premier defensemen in the National Hockey League,” said Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic. “His ability to play in all situations and at both ends of the ice makes him truly unique and we are excited to have him anchor our blueline for years to come.”

Makar was a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman and was named NHL First All-Star team in 2020-21.

Makar released a statement saying, “I couldn’t be more excited knowing I’ll be calling Denver home for at least the next six years. I will do everything in my power to bring a Stanley Cup to the best fans in the NHL”.

