Advertisement

4 taken to hospital following rollover crash Saturday

our people, including a child, are recovering after a rollover crash just after midnight...
our people, including a child, are recovering after a rollover crash just after midnight Saturday. Colorado Springs police say a vehicle was going north on Chelton Road when it hit the side of a vehicle going east on Airport Road.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people, including a child, are recovering after a rollover crash just after midnight Saturday. Colorado Springs police say a vehicle was going north on Chelton Road when it hit the side of a vehicle going east on Airport Road. The impact reportedly caused the second vehicle to roll several times.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital for treatment; one woman has serious injuries but is expected to be ok.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The Major crash team is currently investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Widefield 7/22/21
Colorado father describes apparent road rage incident that turned into a standoff in Widefield
Crash on Platte Avenue 7/23/2021
Left side of car involved in crash completely gone, driver sent to the hospital with serious injuries
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Health department warns about plague in Colorado, including El Paso County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
he El Paso County Sheriff’s office says Darwin Hilliard (pictured above) was taken into custody...
Deputies: Standoff suspect had several weapons, body armor, and ammunition inside Widefield home

Latest News

File photo.
Police: Juvenile killed in crash Friday night
7/23/21
WATCH: Garage fire in Colorado Springs Friday night
Crews respond to a fire in Colorado Springs 7/23/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire in Colorado Springs Friday night
Rain continues this weekend
Spotty Rain Saturday