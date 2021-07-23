Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: CDOT to provide update on the latest I-70 closure tied to a mudslide (2:30 p.m.)

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is providing an update on the I-70 closure in the Glenwood Canyon area.

The highway closed Thursday evening because of a mudslide. All lanes are closed between Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero).

You can watch the update live from CDOT in this article starting at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Crews are working on two major impacts today in order to reopen I-70. The first is to create a safety barrier to protect the interstate wall along eastbound lanes at Mile Point 124. The Colorado River is flowing along the wall and recreation path due to a debris field blocking the river nearby. Crews are also clearing a box culvert further east on I-70, at MP 129. The box culvert is full of material, preventing floodwaters from draining from east and westbound lanes. The box culvert must be cleared and drained before floodwaters can be cleared and before crews can clean east and westbound lanes. If there is more rain this afternoon, it could significantly overwhelm the box culvert and further delay reopening the interstate.

