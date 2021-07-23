WATCH: Briargate post office dedication ceremony for fallen Fort Carson soldier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Briargate post office is getting a new name on Friday and Congressman Doug Lamborn will be attending the dedication ceremony.

The post office will be named after Chaplain (Capt.) Dale Goetz. Goetz was a part of Fort Carson’s 1st Brigade Combat Team. According to our news partners at The Gazette, Goetz died in August 2010. Click here to read more.

The ceremony is happening at the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) around 10 a.m. We will stream the event on the 11 Breaking News Center and at the top of this article.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

