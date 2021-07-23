Advertisement

Left side of car involved in crash completely gone, driver sent to the hospital with serious injuries

Crash on Platte Avenue 7/23/2021
Crash on Platte Avenue 7/23/2021(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected DUI driver crashed into a tree in front of a home near downtown Colorado Springs, which closed Platte Avenue for several hours. The road reopened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Colorado Springs officers responded to the crash on Platte Avenue between Prospect and Institute around 1 a.m. Friday. Police believed the driver initially crashed into a median, drove for about a block and then ultimately crashed into a tree in front of a home.

Officers told 11 News on scene that alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash. The driver had critical injuries.

11 News saw the entire left side of the car was gone, and the front end was completely smashed in.

Eastbound Platte Avenue reopened around 5 a.m. The article will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in a Widefield neighborhood 7/22/21.
Suspect in Widefield standoff in custody
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 7/21/21.
Two men stabbed during fight at Colorado Springs pool hall Wednesday night
A car drives through a flooded Colorado Springs roadway 7/21/21.
WATCH: Voyager Parkway closed for a short time in Colorado Springs Wednesday night because of flooding
Colorado Springs firefighters outside a UPS store off Colorado and 31st Street early in the...
Fires started in 2 businesses along West Colorado now being investigated as possible arson
Deadly incident involving a train in Fountain.
Deadly incident involving a train and a pedestrian in Fountain

Latest News

Condor Street fire 7/23/2021
No one injured after garage fire northeast of downtown Colorado Springs
More rain coming
Few spotty storms today
CDOT 7/22
WATCH: How the CDOT intends to mitigate future mudslides
Standoff in Widefield 7/22/21
Colorado father describes apparent road rage incident that turned into a standoff in Widefield