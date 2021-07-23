Left side of car involved in crash completely gone, driver sent to the hospital with serious injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected DUI driver crashed into a tree in front of a home near downtown Colorado Springs, which closed Platte Avenue for several hours. The road reopened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Colorado Springs officers responded to the crash on Platte Avenue between Prospect and Institute around 1 a.m. Friday. Police believed the driver initially crashed into a median, drove for about a block and then ultimately crashed into a tree in front of a home.

Officers told 11 News on scene that alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash. The driver had critical injuries.

11 News saw the entire left side of the car was gone, and the front end was completely smashed in.

Eastbound Platte Avenue reopened around 5 a.m. The article will be updated as we learn more.

BREAKING: Car crashed into tree in front of home on Platte. The left side of the car is completely gone.



Police say alcohol is suspected. The driver has critical injuries but is still alive. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/aRXtVIgT1G — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) July 23, 2021

