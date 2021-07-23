Sloan’s Lake closed for deadly blue-green algae

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closed Sloan’s Lake due to the lake potentially having blue-green algae. All recreations related to water have also been prohibited, including fishing, wading, boating and use of canoes, paddleboards and kayaks. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

City health experts say they expect the algae to remain for another month or until temperatures cool down. The lake will reportedly reopen when the “algae bloom and cyanotoxin levels drop”.

This comes a few days after Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs tested positive for the algae.

