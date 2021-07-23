Advertisement

Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July 23, 2021.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after three people were found dead early Friday morning.

According to La Crosse County Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf, the bodies were found at the entrance gate to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton, WEAU-TV reported.

Two employees heading to work at the quarry, which is also known as Romstag Quarry, called 911 at 4:57 a.m. CT to report the bodies.

The crime occurred “in the hours of darkness” before the bodies were found this morning, Wolf said Friday afternoon. No suspects are in custody.

Wolf said the crime appears to be targeted, and that the public, in general, is not in danger.

“For whatever reason, it occurred at this location for a specific reason,” Wolf said. “I don’t think there’s any concern for residents or our communities.”

Wolf didn’t release any other details of the crime scene, other than describing it as “complicated” due in part to the hot temperatures Friday afternoon.

Also investigating are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wolf says the autopsies will be conducted in Rochester, Minn.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

