Police: Man arrested on charges for sexually assaulting 14-year old

The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Christian Michael Banks for...
The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Christian Michael Banks for sexual assualt and sexual explotation of children.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators at the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) have arrested a man for Sexual Assault on a Child and Sexual Exploitation of Children.

23-year-old Christian Michael Banks was identified by police as the suspect. Investigators say they were notified of an adult posing as a 17-year-old online who was talking with kids. In a press release, investigators say “investigators learned that the adult suspect met a 14-year-old female victim online. After further communication between the suspect and the victim, the two parties met and the suspect sexually assaulted the victim”.

CSPD and the Fountain police department executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence near Mesa Ridge Parkway and Highway 85 to gather evidence.

On Wednesday, the Violent Fugitive Offender Task Force arrested Banks. He was reportedly taken to the Criminal Justice Center and is being held without a bond.

Police say this is an active investigation and anyone with information or might have been a victim should call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

