Park rangers reportedly search for lost llama on Pikes Peak

CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Park Rangers are searching for a missing llama. Rangers say the llama could be near Devils Playground on Pikes Peak.

At the time this article was written, there were no pictures available of the llama.

Likely areas of lost llama include Crags Campground, Devil’s Playground trailhead, and Putney Gulch trailhead. If you see the llama call the Pikes Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Alert: Lost Llama near Pikes Peak near Devil's Playground. If found, please call the Pike's Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602. — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 23, 2021

