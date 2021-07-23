Advertisement

Park rangers reportedly search for lost llama on Pikes Peak

U.S Forest Service for the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National...
U.S Forest Service for the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands in Colorado and Kansas.(USFS Pike and San Isabel)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Park Rangers are searching for a missing llama. Rangers say the llama could be near Devils Playground on Pikes Peak.

At the time this article was written, there were no pictures available of the llama.

Likely areas of lost llama include Crags Campground, Devil’s Playground trailhead, and Putney Gulch trailhead. If you see the llama call the Pikes Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

