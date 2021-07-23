No one injured after garage fire northeast of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after a garage fire northeast of downtown Colorado Springs.

The fire happened around midnight Friday on Condor Street, near Constitution and Union close to the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Firefighters said the garage fire destroyed two cars and caused heavy smoke damage inside the home.

11 News spoke to the homeowner on scene, who was able to escape safely. He said it was a normal night, as he drove home, parked his car in the garage and turned it off, and went to sleep. 15 minutes later, he said he smelt smoke.

“I came outside and I saw flames shooting out my garage door and I got a hose and started hosing down the front of the house, I called 9-1-1 first though and so I just started putting some water on it and then they showed up cause they’re only a half a mile away,” said homeowner Martin Prohaski.

The cause is still under investigation. The occupants are reportedly staying with neighbors for the time being.

“Scared the hell out of me, you know I yelled at my wife and we both got out of the house, didn’t have time to really grab anything. Threw out robes on and that was about it,” said Prohaski.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2012 Condor St. Engine 6 on scene reporting fire showing from the front of the home from the garage area of the home — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 23, 2021

