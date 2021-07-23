Kindness is contagious: Colorado mom shares a simple story stating small acts make a true difference

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - I love sharing good news. This is Tony Keith by the way, the digital guy at KKTV 11 News.

At least once a week I get an email or a Facebook message asking why I only cover doom and destruction. I don’t. I LOVE sharing local stories that bring happiness, no matter how small!

A Woodland Park mother reached out to 11 News this week with a simple story she wanted to share with others. So here I am, sharing it with you! You can read her good news at the bottom of this article.

From Kristen:

“PROUD MOMENT HERE! This shows the importance of kindness between one another, especially to strangers.

I work at Starbucks and wanted to personally thank ALL 19 people who paid it forward while I was working the window yesterday.

Because of you:

- one man who just lost his father the day prior cried in happiness because there is “good in the world.”

-One woman having a very rough morning expressed how thankful she was for the person ahead of her changing the outlook of her day.

-Another person was going to her first day back to work after being home with her newborn baby for the past 6 months and was stressed about that.

-One other person cried because “she really doesn’t have the money to be purchasing these drinks, but needed a pick me up.”

All the other people gifted with their human acts of kindness smiled in shock...many of them paying it forward themselves to the next car in line! We had a total of 7 cars in a row paying it forward back to back to the person behind them.

These acts of kindness make a true difference to the lives of others and this community. I cannot thank each and every one of you enough for becoming a part of the change when you pay it forward. It’s moments like these that make me love my job even more.

Thank you!

(Picture of my boys in Starbucks uniform because they are impacted by these stories aaaaand it adds a little cuteness to this fantastic story??).”

