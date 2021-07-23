Former Broncos coach Greg Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died of injuries suffered in an accident when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle near his home in California.

Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died Thursday afternoon. The family said in the statement that Knapp never regained consciousness after being struck in the city of San Ramon in the San Francisco Bay Area and never regained consciousness.

Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the passing game specialist. Among Knapp’s primary roles was to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick. Knapp was the quartbacks coach with the Denver Broncos from 2013-16, helping the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 title.

7/22/2021 8:08:56 PM (GMT -6:00)