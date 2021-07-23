Emergency water conservation order for Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado community was issued an “Emergency Water Conservation Order” on Friday.

At about 2 p.m., the following was posted to the website for Colorado City:

EMERGENCY WATER CONSERVATION ORDER

WHEREAS, the Colorado City Metropolitan District suffered or there is an imminent threat that Colorado City will suffer from an immediate shortage in its supply of water which threatens the health, welfare, and safety of the inhabitants and visitors of the city and which requires immediate action.

And

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED there is hereby declared an emergency Water Conservation Order.

All outdoor watering is prohibited until future notice. Enforcement will be per Rules and Regulations #10.4.

DATED at Colorado City, Colorado this 23 day of July 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

Residents with questions can call 719-676-3396.

⚠️ UPDATE: Correct address to get water in Pueblo by Colorado City residents is 707 3rd Street.



**PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT**



Please share this update from Colorado City Metro District with your friends and family who live in the Colorado City area. pic.twitter.com/gLgh8Q0SrZ — PuebloHealth (@PuebloHealth) July 23, 2021

