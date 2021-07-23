Emergency water conservation order for Colorado City
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado community was issued an “Emergency Water Conservation Order” on Friday.
At about 2 p.m., the following was posted to the website for Colorado City:
EMERGENCY WATER CONSERVATION ORDER
WHEREAS, the Colorado City Metropolitan District suffered or there is an imminent threat that Colorado City will suffer from an immediate shortage in its supply of water which threatens the health, welfare, and safety of the inhabitants and visitors of the city and which requires immediate action.
And
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED there is hereby declared an emergency Water Conservation Order.
All outdoor watering is prohibited until future notice. Enforcement will be per Rules and Regulations #10.4.
DATED at Colorado City, Colorado this 23 day of July 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
Residents with questions can call 719-676-3396.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
