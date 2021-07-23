El Paso County Public Works unable to complete projects due to asphalt shortage

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Works is monitoring a current shortage of asphalt that has delayed some of their projects. Kevin Mastin, the El Paso County Public Works Director, says they were not able to fill potholes they hoped to have done by this weekend because they were not able to get the amount of asphalt they needed.

The bottom line is that simply this morning our cruise went down to get the asphalt that we needed to complete the number of projects that we had for today. We could not get enough asphalt to complete all those projects. We got a fraction of that, a small amount which equated to about a third of what we wanted to get done today and that’s just simply all we could get” said Mastin.

Public Works says the shortage is happening across the nation and is due to a decrease in oil production and distribution is limiting the local supply of asphalt.

El Paso County currently maintains more than 2,300 lane miles and uses asphalt for road repairs such as crack sealing, chip sealing, and filling potholes. Public Works says they are currently evaluating the situation and will do what they can to move forward.

“So the thing we’re looking at here is we are trying to find alternate sources for asphalt, alternate materials that we can use to patch holes with. What we’re trying to do as we’re trying to forecast, if this continues, the asphalt shortage continues what are we going to do long-term to ensure the roads remain safe and passable for the citizens” said Mastin.

