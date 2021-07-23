Deputies: Standoff suspect had several weapons, body armor, and ammunition inside Widefield home

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office says Darwin Hilliard was taken into custody Thursday night after a standoff near Fontaine Boulevard and Cornell Street.

Deputies say they got a call from a person around 5 p.m. Thursday saying a man was shooting a weapon from the sunroof of his vehicle. 11 News spoke to that man about this encounter.

When Deputies arrived on scene the suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at a person before running to a home near the 100 block of Cornell Street. Hilliard reportedly barricaded himself inside that home. About three hours later deputies were able to take him into custody. During the search of the home, deputies say they found several weapons, body armor, and ammunition.

Hilliard has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $110,000 bond. He is reportedly facing several charges, which include felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and sexual assault.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

