CSFD responds to injured hiker near Mt. Muscoco trail Friday afternoon

CSFD High Angle Rescue team
CSFD High Angle Rescue team(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are hiking up the Mt. Muscoco trail in North Cheyenne Canon park to help an injured hiker.

CSFD says the hiker is near the top of the trail. At the time this article was written the person’s injuries were unknown.

We will update this article as more infomration becomes available.

