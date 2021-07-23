CSFD responds to injured hiker near Mt. Muscoco trail Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are hiking up the Mt. Muscoco trail in North Cheyenne Canon park to help an injured hiker.

CSFD says the hiker is near the top of the trail. At the time this article was written the person’s injuries were unknown.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a report of an injured hiker on the Mt. Muscoco trail. Hiker reported near the top with injuries. Our High Angle rescue team is beginning the hike up now. #TrailEvac pic.twitter.com/7T1nPCAd6y — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 23, 2021

We will update this article as more infomration becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.