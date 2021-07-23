Colorado Springs school plans on having a ‘NORMAL’ school year with no mask requirement and normal sports activities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More and more schools and school districts are releasing their back-to-school plans after state health officials announced recommendations earlier this week.

“I’m SO pleased to be one of the first to welcome you back to another school year,” part of a letter from the President of The Classical Academy Dr. Russ Sojourner reads. “Another NORMAL school year – one that will resemble those we remember before the infamous March 2020 shut down.”

The Classical Academy is a charter school in Colorado Springs. Under the guidance from the president of the school, there will be no mask requirement, no quarantines and no limits for gatherings.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.

Woodland Park School District made a similar announcement earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.