Advertisement

Colorado Springs school plans on having a ‘NORMAL’ school year with no mask requirement and normal sports activities

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More and more schools and school districts are releasing their back-to-school plans after state health officials announced recommendations earlier this week.

“I’m SO pleased to be one of the first to welcome you back to another school year,” part of a letter from the President of The Classical Academy Dr. Russ Sojourner reads. “Another NORMAL school year – one that will resemble those we remember before the infamous March 2020 shut down.”

The Classical Academy is a charter school in Colorado Springs. Under the guidance from the president of the school, there will be no mask requirement, no quarantines and no limits for gatherings.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.

Woodland Park School District made a similar announcement earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Widefield 7/22/21
Colorado father describes apparent road rage incident that turned into a standoff in Widefield
Standoff in a Widefield neighborhood 7/22/21.
Suspect in Widefield standoff in custody
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 7/21/21.
Two men stabbed during fight at Colorado Springs pool hall Wednesday night
A car drives through a flooded Colorado Springs roadway 7/21/21.
WATCH: Voyager Parkway closed for a short time in Colorado Springs Wednesday night because of flooding
Crash on Platte Avenue 7/23/2021
Left side of car involved in crash completely gone, driver sent to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

Rain continues this weekend
Spotty Rain Saturday
A man collects water from a lake near Colorado City as the area deals with a water shortage.
Emergency water conservation order for Colorado City
A Woodland Park mother shared some inspirational stories about kindness to her kids, that she...
Kindness is contagious: Colorado mom shares a simple story stating small acts make a true difference
Rain continues this weekend
More rain this weekend