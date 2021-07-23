Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado Springs Police launch program to help build positive relationships in the community

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs police department now has a new program called “Play COS” aimed at creating positive interactions between officers and the Colorado Springs community.

Sports balls were donated to each one of CSPD’s patrol divisions for officers to keep in their cruisers to give out to kids and teens during their shifts. Officers have already given out nearly 200 balls to local kids.

CPSD community relations officer Adam Menter tells 11 News sports can bring people together and they hope this will start conversations. “Especially in an Olympic year I think we know that sports has that ability to bridge that barrier between cultures even if you don’t speak the same language. It’s turned into you these really great community conversations to really build trust between police in the community” said Menter.

We are always looking for more stories like this around our community; You can submit your good news below:

