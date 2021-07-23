Colorado father describes apparent road rage incident that turned into a standoff in Widefield

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was driving with his two children when he says another driver pointed an AR-15 out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots into the air on Thursday.

The witness tells 11 News the incident all started when he was taking his daughter to gymnastics while traveling down Fontaine Boulevard in the Widefield area. The witness asked to stay anonymous, but spoke to 11 News on camera. He says the suspect cut him off.

“We got lucky we didn’t even hit him,” the witness explained. “So of course you know I honked my horn saying, ‘hey why did you cut me,’ off and next thing I saw was a barrel of an AR-15 come out of the sunroof. He put off two shots in the air.”

The father says he followed the suspect down the road to Cornell Street. The father called authorities and the sheriff’s office responded.

“As I was on the phone with police I see him come out of his vehicle wearing body armor with an AR-15 pointed at me and starts walking down the street pointing out my truck,” the father stated. “At that time I threw it in reverse and got the heck out of there.”

Last time 11 News spoke to the sheriff’s office, they could not confirm if the suspect was indeed wearing body armor. But after the father threw his vehicle in reverse, he said the street was flooded with law enforcement officers.

“It was terrifying,” the witness said. " I had my two kids in the backseat. As soon as I heard gunshots I told him to get down on the ground. They were scared. They were crying. That was my main thing, was just keeping them safe.”

The father said he doesn’t know what the intentions were for the suspect. At about 5:30 p.m., a shelter-in-place alert was given to the neighborhood around Cornell Street.

“This is where we grew up,” said the father. “I want to keep our neighborhood safe. You never know who you’re honking at. You don’t ever know. You could be blaring on your horn, you could pull up to someone and flip them off and nowadays road rage, I never experienced road rage to where a gun was pulled.”

The standoff ended peacefully at about 8:30 p.m. when the suspect was taken into custody. It isn’t clear what charges he will face.

