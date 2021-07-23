Advertisement

Colorado Avalanche schedule for 2021-22 season released

Colorado Avalanche logo
Colorado Avalanche logo(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The NHL schedule for the 2021-22 season is out.

The Colorado Avalanche open their season Wednesday, Oct. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks at home, starting up the first 82 game regular season since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Avalanche will once again be part of the Central Division (after playing last year in the West).

The Avalanche face the newest NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken, on the road on November 19. Start times will be announced at a later date.

The NHL will go on a break in February for the All-Star Game and the 2022 Winter Olympics. Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday.

