Advertisement

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland.(Tony Dejak | AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated and the club landed on Guardians.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub’s name.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in a Widefield neighborhood 7/22/21.
Suspect in Widefield standoff in custody
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 7/21/21.
Two men stabbed during fight at Colorado Springs pool hall Wednesday night
A car drives through a flooded Colorado Springs roadway 7/21/21.
WATCH: Voyager Parkway closed for a short time in Colorado Springs Wednesday night because of flooding
Colorado Springs firefighters outside a UPS store off Colorado and 31st Street early in the...
Fires started in 2 businesses along West Colorado now being investigated as possible arson
Deadly incident involving a train in Fountain.
Deadly incident involving a train and a pedestrian in Fountain

Latest News

No one injured after garage fire northeast of downtown Colorado Springs
No one injured after garage fire northeast of downtown Colorado Springs
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo the Chevrolet Bolt is on display at the North American...
GM issues 2nd Bolt recall; faulty batteries can cause fires
El Paso County Public Works is monitoring a current shortage of asphalt that has delayed some...
El Paso County Public Works unable to complete projects due to asphalt shortage
El Paso County Public Works is monitoring a current shortage of asphalt that has delayed some...
El Paso County Public Works unable to complete projects due to asphalt shortage