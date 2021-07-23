City-wide Honk & Wave for Team USA happening Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 20 different organizations will be participating in a community-wide Honk & Wave for Team USA celebration Friday.

The celebration is happening this morning (6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.) and lunchtime (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at several intersections across the city.

Those locations include:

City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave., 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and USA Boxing, Cimarron St. and Sierra Madre St., 8-8:30 a.m.

Broadmoor World Arena, USA Hockey and U.S. Figure Skating, Venetucci Blvd. and Cheyenne Meadows Rd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, Briargate Pkwy. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy., 11:30-11:45 a.m.

Colorado Springs Airport, outside of the terminal, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave. and Briargate Pkwy. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy., 11:30 a.m.-noon and 11:30-11:45 a.m. respectively

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Vermijo Avenue and Tejon St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mountain Metropolitan Transit, Hancock Exp. and Fountain Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center, 21st Street and Cimarron St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Colorado Ave. and Tejon St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

During the 2020 Olympics, nearly one-third of the 613-member U.S. Olympic Team has lived or trained in Colorado Springs since Rio 2016.

Governor Polis released a statement Friday morning congratulating the Colorado Athletes competing in the Olympics this year. “Colorado takes pride in every Team USA athlete, and is proud to be the home of the brand new United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs,” says Governor Polis.

Congratulations and best of luck to our Colorado athletes as they compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games. More than 32 Colorado athletes are set to compete in the Olympics, representing the U.S. in sports including cycling, gymnastics, track and field, volleyball, and wrestling. pic.twitter.com/xdJYFiKodH — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 23, 2021

