Air Quality Advisory in effect Friday for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Department of Public Health says an air quality health advisory is in effect Friday. This advisory is for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties and will be in effect from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

An air quality Health Advisory for Ozone is in effect from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, July 23, for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties. pic.twitter.com/ykf2T9zbO2 — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) July 23, 2021

