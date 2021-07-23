Air Quality Advisory in effect Friday for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Department of Public Health says an air quality health advisory is in effect Friday. This advisory is for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties and will be in effect from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
