WATCH: Voyager Parkway closed for a short time in Colorado Springs Wednesday night because of flooding

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major Colorado Springs roadway was closed Wednesday evening because of flooding.

At about 6 p.m., police announced Voyager Parkway was closed between North Gate Boulevard and Copper Center Parkway. The area is on the north side of the city.

The roadway was back open at about 6:20 p.m.

This article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of this article was to inform the public of a major road closure.

