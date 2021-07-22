Standoff in Widefield Thursday evening; shelter-in-place alert issued

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - An emergency alert went out to residents in a Widefield neighborhood Thursday evening telling them to shelter in place.

The following was sent out at about 5:30 p.m.

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 07-22-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of 100 Cornell St. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired by a man before the standoff started. It isn’t clear if anyone was hit.

A map of the area impacted is below:

Standoff (Everbridge/Google)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.