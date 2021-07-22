Advertisement

Standoff in Widefield Thursday evening; shelter-in-place alert issued

Standoff in a Widefield neighborhood 7/22/21.
Standoff in a Widefield neighborhood 7/22/21.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - An emergency alert went out to residents in a Widefield neighborhood Thursday evening telling them to shelter in place.

The following was sent out at about 5:30 p.m.

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 07-22-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of 100 Cornell St. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired by a man before the standoff started. It isn’t clear if anyone was hit.

A map of the area impacted is below:

Standoff
Standoff(Everbridge/Google)

