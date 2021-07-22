Advertisement

Stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 7/21/21.
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 7/21/21.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:21 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A stabbing was under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Last time this article was updated at about 10:15 p.m. there were very few details available on the incident. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Citadel Dr. The area is near N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road.

The only information police could share was that one person had been stabbed and taken to the hospital. It isn’t clear if the suspect stayed on scene or fled the area.

Depending on the circumstances of this violent act, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to give people the latest information on a police presence in the area. 11 News will be checking back in with police on Thursday on the incident.

