Pueblo taps familiar face for role of city police chief

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s acting police chief is getting promoted to the police chief.

The city announced Thursday it had selected Steven “Chris” Noeller to become its next chief of police following a nationwide search.

“Acting Chief Noeller has shown great leadership skills and a capacity for growth,” says Mayor Nick Gradisar in a news release announcing Noeller’s promotion. “Chris is committed to using his experience and knowledge to serve Pueblo by creating a safer, healthier, and happier community for all constituents. He has broad support from the community and the department.”

Noeller has a long history with the Pueblo Police Department, having started as a patrol officer in 1996 and working his way up. He’s worn a number of hats during his 25-year career: detective, sergeant, SWAT officer and captain. In 2017, he rose to deputy police chief. In April, following longtime Chief Troy Davenport’s retirement, he became the police department’s acting chief.

The full statement from the city of Pueblo is below:

“Mayor Gradisar announced today his appointment of Steven “Chris” Noeller as the Chief of Police for the City of Pueblo. The appointment is effective August 10, 2021, pending City Council’s confirmation of Mayor Gradisar’ s appointment at the Regular City Council meeting on August 9, 2021. The appointment follows a nation-wide search and interviews with both an interview committee and the Mayor.

Chris Noeller has served as Acting Chief of Police since April 2021 and Deputy Chief of Police since November 2017, overseeing the Operations Bureau which accounts for patrol, traffic, Honor Guard, Chaplains Corps, and the drone unit. June 2021 marked Acting Chief Noeller’s 25th year of dedicated service to the City of Pueblo. From a patrol officer in 1996, Acting Chief Noeller has moved up to detective, sergeant, SWAT Officer, and Captain, giving him a well-rounded experience along with numerous letters of commendation.

Beyond his field experience, Acting Chief Noeller has additional training in Echelon Front Muster 008 Leadership training, Advanced Incident Command Systems, FBI-LEEDA’s Executive and Command trainings, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Policing Organizations training. Acting Chief Noeller holds a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Boston University and Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice with emphasis in Leadership from American Military University. He also served in the Navy Reserves. Acting Chief Noeller has been recognized with the Pueblo Police Department’s Distinguished Service Award twice.

As Chief, Noeller will report directly to the Mayor. The Chief of Police oversees and directs all activities of the Police Department. Responsibilities include strategic planning for use of resources, coordinating the activities of the department, and ensuring that services provided are of the highest quality.

The Mission of the Pueblo Police Department is “to enhance the quality of life in the City of Pueblo by working cooperatively with our community and within the framework of the United States Constitution, to solve crime problems and to enforce the laws, preserve the peace, reduce fear and provide for a safe environment.”

