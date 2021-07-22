People in Colorado need to double-check road conditions in Colorado as flooding and mudslides continue to plague roadways

DENVER Colo. (KKTV) - The weather is taking a toll on Colorado roads and highways.

On Wednesday, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers that they should double-check weather warnings before hitting the road. You can stay informed by visiting COtrip.org. Mudslides and flooding have plagued Colorado in recent days and mother nature isn’t expected to let up.

“Between the unrelenting weather forecast and the impacts we are seeing throughout Colorado, CDOT is asking travelers to take extra precautions, plan for additional time and double-check conditions before traveling,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Our crews will continue to monitor conditions closely and take what steps we can to keep people safe and return to normal as the weather allows. Once weather passes and crews can evaluate the impacts to the roadway, we are removing rocks and debris and making sure the road surface is safe before reopening.”

AS OF WEDNESDAY EVENING:

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon continues to be closed between Exit 87 (West Rifle) and Exit 133 (Dotsero). The closure began at 8:45pm on Tuesday, July 20, due to a Flash Flood Warning and then mudslides. Crews are clearing five mudslides and will be assessing weather this afternoon and evening. There are three slides on eastbound I-70, at Mile Points 127.5 to 128.5, that consist of mostly water and soupy mud. A fourth slide on westbound lanes is located from MP 130.5 to Exit 129 (Bair Ranch) and has more solid material, including small rocks. A fifth slide took place on the Bair Ranch exit off-ramp. It also contains more solid material with small rocks.



CO 14 in Larimer County has now opened following mudslides triggered yesterday evening.



CO 125 between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek in Grand County: a mudslide around 2:30 p.m. today has closed the road in this area; more details will be available as crews respond.



CO 133 near McClure Pass and south of Carbondale is open with one alternating lane of traffic. Crews have cleared one lane through an 8 foot mudslide from Tuesday night; two smaller slides also reached the road. Clean up may last longer than usual due to continuing slides in the area. Motorists should plan for delays.

🌲Aerial drone photos from the mudslide along CO Hwy 125 between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek in Grand County this... Posted by Grand County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

