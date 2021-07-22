Moose no longer on the loose: CPW relocates moose spotted in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A moose was on the loose near Highway 115!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife was cautioning the public that while it’s exciting to see such majestic wildlife in the Springs area, it’s dangerous to get close.

“Moose are large and powerful. Do not approach!” CPW tweeted on Monday.

Perhaps the moose was brushing up on its golfing skills? Neighbors say it was hanging around the Country Club of Colorado golf course since Sunday. The golf course is off Highway 115 between Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Star Ranch Road.

The wildlife agency posted an update on Thursday stating the animal was caught on Fort Carson. It was tranquilized and relocated to the mountains, a much better environment for the animal compared to Colorado Springs and Fort Carson.

How many @COParksWildlife officers does it take to catch a 750 lbs bull moose? An army! And sometimes it takes the U.S. Army, too! And that's what happened today when a 1-2 year old bull moose showed up on post @USArmy_FtCarson. It took a joint operation to catch it. (1 of 6) pic.twitter.com/kPjwfqF7DO — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 22, 2021

According to CPW, while moose cause few problems when they encounter people, it’s not unheard of for them to get aggressive if humans get too close.

“Moose have “treed” people who have approached them too closely, have killed or injured pets or livestock, and have chased people away from territories they are defending. Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing potential problems with moose,” CPW says on its website.

Other tips from CPW on coexisting with moose include:

- Watching for signs of moose aggression, including laid back ears, raised hairs on the neck, and licking of the snout - Avoiding animals that are behaving belligerently or abnormally. - Keeping pets away, as moose can get quite aggressive around them. Be especially cautious when walking dogs. - If a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car or tree

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.