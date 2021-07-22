Advertisement

The Independence Center hosting annual ADA celebration Thursday

The celebration can be watched from noon-1 p.m. July 22, 2021.
The celebration can be watched from noon-1 p.m. July 22, 2021.(The Independence Center)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local non-profit and champion of civil rights for the disabled, The Independence Center, is holding its annual ADA celebration Thursday!

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Independence” and will host a variety of speakers who will “tell their stories of the barriers they’ve faced, how they’ve overcome them, and what the word ‘independence’ means to them,” the center said.

The event is being held virtually, so you can watch from the comfort of your own home. It runs from noon to 1. If you want to attend, just click here to RSVP and get an access link!

Want to watch, but can’t watch at noon? The center says the video will be available on this page a few minutes after it ends. Past events can also be viewed there.

The Independence Center works with individuals, their families, and the community to help the disabled live independent lives. The center serves anyone who self-identifies as having a disability, including physical disabilities, cognitive disabilities, blind/low vision, deaf/hard-of-hearing, and mental health.

Read more about the center here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
Deadly incident involving a train in Fountain.
Deadly incident involving a train and a pedestrian in Fountain
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collision on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night
A view at the drainage where a mudslide occurred during flooding in Larimer County on July 20,...
1 confirmed dead following major flooding near Cameron Peak Fire burn scar; at least 2 missing

Latest News

Daniel Otero
Pueblo man with Alzheimer’s found dead days after he was reported missing
Colorado Springs firefighters outside a UPS store off Colorado and 31st Street early in the...
2 fires started inside businesses along West Colorado
7.22.21
A few storms Thursday
Colorado to get $300M from new opioid settlement