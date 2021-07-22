The Independence Center hosting annual ADA celebration Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local non-profit and champion of civil rights for the disabled, The Independence Center, is holding its annual ADA celebration Thursday!

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Independence” and will host a variety of speakers who will “tell their stories of the barriers they’ve faced, how they’ve overcome them, and what the word ‘independence’ means to them,” the center said.

The event is being held virtually, so you can watch from the comfort of your own home. It runs from noon to 1. If you want to attend, just click here to RSVP and get an access link!

Want to watch, but can’t watch at noon? The center says the video will be available on this page a few minutes after it ends. Past events can also be viewed there.

The Independence Center works with individuals, their families, and the community to help the disabled live independent lives. The center serves anyone who self-identifies as having a disability, including physical disabilities, cognitive disabilities, blind/low vision, deaf/hard-of-hearing, and mental health.

Read more about the center here.

