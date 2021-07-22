Gomber back from injured list, pitches Rockies past Mariners

DENVER (AP) - Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings in his return from the injured list, Dom Nunez hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3. Gomber allowed three solo home runs in his first appearance in a month. He’d been out with tightness in his left forearm. Gomber has won four decisions in a row. Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger and Luis Torrens all homered for the Mariners.

A win to head into the 10-game road trip means HAPPY FLIGHT ✈️ 👏#RoxWynn — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 21, 2021

