Firefighters rescued 2 hikers Wednesday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two hikers needed to be rescued in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared some brief details on the operation. Crews were called to North Cheyenne Canyon Park to help the hikers. The park is on the southwest side of the city west of the Broadmoor. At about 7:48 p.m. the fire department was reporting they made contact with the two female hikers.

One of the hikers had cold exposure, but was able to walk out on their own. The second hiker had a dislocated shoulder. The rescue operation started at about 6:45 p.m. and took several hours.

Update- Two hikers are being rescued, 1 with injuries and 1 with cold exposure but able to walk out on their own — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 22, 2021

