Advertisement

Firefighters rescued 2 hikers Wednesday night in Colorado Springs

CSFD logo
CSFD logo(Colorado Springs Fire Dept.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two hikers needed to be rescued in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared some brief details on the operation. Crews were called to North Cheyenne Canyon Park to help the hikers. The park is on the southwest side of the city west of the Broadmoor. At about 7:48 p.m. the fire department was reporting they made contact with the two female hikers.

One of the hikers had cold exposure, but was able to walk out on their own. The second hiker had a dislocated shoulder. The rescue operation started at about 6:45 p.m. and took several hours.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collision on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Driver ID’d following deadly crash on Highway 115 near Fremont/El Paso county line
A view at the drainage where a mudslide occurred during flooding in Larimer County on July 20,...
1 confirmed dead following major flooding near Cameron Peak Fire burn scar; at least 2 missing

Latest News

7/21/21
RAW VIDEO: View of the flooding in Larimer County along the Poudre Canyon
A car drives through a flooded Colorado Springs roadway 7/21/21.
WATCH: Voyager Parkway closed for a short time in Colorado Springs Wednesday night because of flooding
7/21/21 KKTV
WATCH: Cars vs. flooded street in Colorado Springs July 21, 2021
Colorado Springs Airport seeing record number travelers, implements new TSA technology
Colorado Springs Airport seeing record number travelers, implements new TSA technology