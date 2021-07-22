Firefighters put out fire in building with multiple businesses in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to calls of a fire in the basement of a multi-purpose building on Brookside St. in the south part of the city.

Crews are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries are reported.

CSFD tells 11 News the call came in just before 9 AM when one of the business owners arrived to find fire and smoke in the basement. Crews report extinguishing the main body of the fire within ten minutes.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.