Firefighters put out fire in building with multiple businesses in south Colorado Springs

No injuries reported in basement fire that started Thursday morning in a building near Motor City.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to calls of a fire in the basement of a multi-purpose building on Brookside St. in the south part of the city.

Crews are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries are reported.

CSFD tells 11 News the call came in just before 9 AM when one of the business owners arrived to find fire and smoke in the basement. Crews report extinguishing the main body of the fire within ten minutes.

