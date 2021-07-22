Advertisement

Colorado coyote pup needed to be euthanized after people reportedly played with it before it bit someone

A coyote pup had to be euthanized in Colorado.
A coyote pup had to be euthanized in Colorado.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was bitten and a wild animal had to be put down after multiple Colorado families reportedly played with a coyote pup.

On Thursday, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared details on the incident with the public. According to the state wildlife agency, people were trying to pet and play with the pup just north of the Yuma District Hospital recently.

“Upon investigation, it was apparent this young coyote had been fed by people in the community, causing it to become habituated,” part of a press release from CPW reads. “When wildlife officers went to seize the coyote, which had been taken in by another individual to his shop, the coyote was wearing a dog collar and had a leash on it.”

The coyote pup had to be euthanized so that a brain sample could be submitted for rabies testing.

“This case should serve as a reminder to leave baby wildlife alone and to not feed wildlife,” said Wildlife Officer Josh Melby. “The lady who got bit is going through rabies shots now, which is unpleasant and expensive.”

The feeding of big game animals in Colorado can come with fines starting at $100 plus surcharges.

Click here for more on living with wildlife in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Deadly incident involving a train in Fountain.
Deadly incident involving a train and a pedestrian in Fountain
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
A car drives through a flooded Colorado Springs roadway 7/21/21.
WATCH: Voyager Parkway closed for a short time in Colorado Springs Wednesday night because of flooding
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collision on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night

Latest News

Pueblo taps familiar face for role of city police chief
Mountain storms, flooding possible tonight
Mountain storms today, near I-25 this evening
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Colorado Springs firefighters outside a UPS store off Colorado and 31st Street early in the...
Fires started in 2 businesses along West Colorado now being investigated as possible arson