Avs lose Joonas Donskoi to Seattle in NHL Expansion Draft

SEATTLE (KKTV) - The Seattle Kraken officially have their first roster. The NHL’s 32nd franchise announced their 30-man roster Wednesday night in front of an energetic crowd. The team was required to select a minimum of 14 forwards, 9 nine defenseman and three goalies, plus four additional players.

Donskoi heads to Seattle after spending two seasons in Colorado. He set new career highs during the 2020-’21 season with 17 goals, 5 power-play goals and a plus-14 rating.

The forward leaves the Avalanche after totaling 64 points, 33 goals and 31 assists in 116 games played.

Joonas Donskoi is officially headed to Seattle. #GoAvsGO https://t.co/OUhEr4xfFm — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) July 22, 2021

