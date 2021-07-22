Avs lose Joonas Donskoi to Seattle in NHL Expansion Draft
The NHL’s newest team passes on Gabe Landeskog, drafts Joonas Donskoi instead.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KKTV) - The Seattle Kraken officially have their first roster. The NHL’s 32nd franchise announced their 30-man roster Wednesday night in front of an energetic crowd. The team was required to select a minimum of 14 forwards, 9 nine defenseman and three goalies, plus four additional players.
Donskoi heads to Seattle after spending two seasons in Colorado. He set new career highs during the 2020-’21 season with 17 goals, 5 power-play goals and a plus-14 rating.
The forward leaves the Avalanche after totaling 64 points, 33 goals and 31 assists in 116 games played.
