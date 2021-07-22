2 fires started inside businesses along West Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of fires are under investigation after both were started in businesses overnight.

The fires started within an hour of each other in stores along West Colorado Avenue. The fire department says it responded to the first shortly before midnight Thursday in A House of Flags off Colorado and 29th Street. Firefighters found a trash can on fire in the building and quickly doused the flames.

About 60 minutes later, firefighters were again dispatched to West Colorado, this time to the UPS store within the Colorado and 31st Street shopping center.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3107 W COLORADO AV; UNITED PARCEL SERVICE. Engine 5 and Truck 1 on scene reporting heavy fire inside. 2nd alarm called — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 22, 2021

Police say burglary alarms were triggered each time a fire was ignited.

“Officers responded to two separate business alarms along the West Colorado Avenue corridor. In both cases, the businesses had fires started inside,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

There are no reports of anything stolen from either location.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

