WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:41 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AFFTON, Mo. (CNN) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a car crashed into a Missouri home, shoving a man and his dining room table across the floor.

John Blume was sitting at his dining room table Tuesday morning when a car crashed into his Affton, Missouri, home and pushed him – table and all – several feet forward.

When he turned around, he could see the car partially intruding into the house. Video shows him seemingly study the car in surprise before getting up and leaving the room.

Police say the woman behind the wheel had a medical emergency that caused the accident. She was taken to the hospital.

Blume declined medical treatment.

