WANTED: Suspect caught on video grabbing a woman in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder are hoping a surveillance video can help them track down an unlawful sexual contact suspect.

The incident happened on July 18 in the 1900 block of Grove Street. According to police, a woman was getting inside her home when a man grabbed her from behind. The victim screamed and the suspect ran away.

A photo from the surveillance video is at the top of this article. A short clip of the surveillance video is at the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 21-6209.

Boulder Police looking for unlawful sexual contact suspect Boulder Police are working to identify a man that assaulted... Posted by Boulder Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.