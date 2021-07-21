Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect caught on video grabbing a woman in Boulder

Unlawful sexual contact suspect.
Unlawful sexual contact suspect.(Boulder Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder are hoping a surveillance video can help them track down an unlawful sexual contact suspect.

The incident happened on July 18 in the 1900 block of Grove Street. According to police, a woman was getting inside her home when a man grabbed her from behind. The victim screamed and the suspect ran away.

A photo from the surveillance video is at the top of this article. A short clip of the surveillance video is at the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 21-6209.

