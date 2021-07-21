USMC veteran bikes from Canada to Mexico for military nonprofit; bikes through southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A United States Marine Corps veteran, and his wife, are currently biking from Canada to Mexico to raise money for a military nonprofit.

Dean Zenoni, a USMC retired Master Sergeant, and his wife, Dr. Lorri Zenoni, are biking 2,495 miles to fundraise for Semper Fi & America’s Fund, the military nonprofit that was an instrumental part in his recovery.

The Zenoni’s is riding the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, biking through 5 states in 62 days. The GDMBR is reportedly the world’s longest, mapped, off-pavement cycling route, with 90% of the route on unpaved roads.

According to a press release, Zenoni served honorably in four tours across the world resulting in multiple injuries and surgeries. When he returned to the United States, Zenoni looked to reconnect with his service brothers and sisters, finding that through cycling with Semper Fi & America’s Fund, which has provided lifetime support for nearly 26,000 veterans and their families since 2004.

The trek began June 11 and is scheduled to finished August 11. On Sunday, the couple made their way through Harstel, and on Monday they were in Salida.

To donate to the Zenoni’s fundraiser on their journey, click here.

