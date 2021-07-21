Advertisement

USMC veteran bikes from Canada to Mexico for military nonprofit; bikes through southern Colorado

Dean Zenoni, a USMC retired Master Sergeant, and his wife Dr. Lorri Zenoni
Dean Zenoni, a USMC retired Master Sergeant, and his wife Dr. Lorri Zenoni(Semper Fi & America's Fund)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:40 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A United States Marine Corps veteran, and his wife, are currently biking from Canada to Mexico to raise money for a military nonprofit.

Dean Zenoni, a USMC retired Master Sergeant, and his wife, Dr. Lorri Zenoni, are biking 2,495 miles to fundraise for Semper Fi & America’s Fund, the military nonprofit that was an instrumental part in his recovery.

The Zenoni’s is riding the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, biking through 5 states in 62 days. The GDMBR is reportedly the world’s longest, mapped, off-pavement cycling route, with 90% of the route on unpaved roads.

According to a press release, Zenoni served honorably in four tours across the world resulting in multiple injuries and surgeries. When he returned to the United States, Zenoni looked to reconnect with his service brothers and sisters, finding that through cycling with Semper Fi & America’s Fund, which has provided lifetime support for nearly 26,000 veterans and their families since 2004.

The trek began June 11 and is scheduled to finished August 11. On Sunday, the couple made their way through Harstel, and on Monday they were in Salida.

To donate to the Zenoni’s fundraiser on their journey, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Deadly crash closes Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso County line
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
A daytime look at a major sinkhole in a north Springs neighborhood.
New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs
Part of a report on legalized marijuana in Colorado showcasing the number of medicinal...
New report on impacts of marijuana legalization in Colorado

Latest News

Better rain chances for some Wednesday
A few showers and storms today
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
Southbound I-25 closed at Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs
Pueblo County recognizes Carl Musso Day.
‘The American dream is real’: Carl Musso Day in Pueblo County recognizes hardworking farmer
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 closed in Colorado mountains with concern over flash flooding