Advertisement

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

But killers other than COVID-19 played a role.

Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down, and rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Deadly crash closes Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso County line
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
A daytime look at a major sinkhole in a north Springs neighborhood.
New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs
Part of a report on legalized marijuana in Colorado showcasing the number of medicinal...
New report on impacts of marijuana legalization in Colorado

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP prepares to block vote on infrastructure bill with filibuster
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Better rain chances for some Wednesday
A few showers and storms today
John Blume was sitting at his dining room table when a car crashed into his home and pushed him...
WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home