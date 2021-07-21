Advertisement

Southbound I-25 closed at Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs

SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs Tuesday night for a serious crash.

The crash was reported just before 9:20 p.m. at Fillmore. Southbound I-25 was closed at Garden of the Gods Road at about 9:45 p.m., according to Colorado Springs Police.

11 News has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
A daytime look at a major sinkhole in a north Springs neighborhood.
New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs
Hundreds of delays reported again at DIA as wildfire smoke blankets much of the country
Police lights.
Man convicted of killing driver during speeding livestream in Colorado
Fire in El Paso County 7/19/21
Crews contain brush fire northeast of Peyton

Latest News

Better rain chances for some Wednesday
Smoky and warm Tuesday
Pueblo County recognizes Carl Musso Day.
‘The American dream is real’: Carl Musso Day in Pueblo County recognizes hardworking farmer
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 closed in Colorado mountains with concern over flash flooding
Part of a report on legalized marijuana in Colorado showcasing the number of medicinal...
New report on impacts of marijuana legalization in Colorado