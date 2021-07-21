Southbound I-25 closed at Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs Tuesday night for a serious crash.
The crash was reported just before 9:20 p.m. at Fillmore. Southbound I-25 was closed at Garden of the Gods Road at about 9:45 p.m., according to Colorado Springs Police.
11 News has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
