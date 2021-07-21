Southbound I-25 closed at Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs Tuesday night for a serious crash.

The crash was reported just before 9:20 p.m. at Fillmore. Southbound I-25 was closed at Garden of the Gods Road at about 9:45 p.m., according to Colorado Springs Police.

11 News has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident southbound I25 at Fillmore with a trapped party. Watch out for multiple emergency crews responding into the area. #JawsofLife — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.