Pueblo Police make arrest after a motorcyclist was nearly killed in a hit-and-run crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have the man who was behind the wheel of an SUV in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were called to W. Northern Avenue and S. Prairie Avenue near the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

“The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Northern Avenue with the green light and the SUV was westbound,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “The SUV then turned left in front of the motorcycle onto southbound Prairie Avenue, colliding with the bike. The SUV then continued south on Prairie Ave without stopping or rending aid to the motorcyclist.”

The suspect vehicle was later found in the 1700 block of Brimmer Avenue, about half a mile away from the crash scene. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Chavez-Lucero. Lucero is facing charges including leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries along with careless driving resulting in serious injury.

The motorcyclist had severe head and leg injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.